Country Music Artist Chris Chitsey Reaches 'Every Small Town' Across The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Chitsey, American Country Artist

Chris Chitsey, American Country Artist

Chris Chitsey, American Country Artist

Chris Chitsey, American Country Artist

Chris Chitsey, American Country Artist

Country Artist Chris Chitsey Reaches "Every Small Town" Across World With Release

- Claire Uebelacker, Ballyhoo Magazine

TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Airing on 250,000 stations/ platforms in 180 countries, native Texan, Chris Chitsey 's latest single, is simultaneously climbing all charts and is currently at #2 on the World Indie Music Top 100 Chart, #3 on the European Indie Music Chart, #104 on Music Row Nashville, #41 on New Music Weekly Country Radio, #15 on New Music Weekly Country Indie Radio, #35 on New Music Weekly Country Digital and #16 on New Music Weekly Country Indie Digital. This summer marks an exciting time for Texan country music artist, Chris Chitsey who's two recent number one charted radio singles are also enjoying airplay worldwide,“Last Time I Saw You” and“Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy”.

“Every Small Town” was chosen to be the theme song for the new entertainment reality show,“Only in Iola” which premiered in May on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. In addition to singing the show's theme song, Chitsey is featured in Episode 6 of Season 1 and is scheduled for more on this hot new show which features a family leaving a lavish life in Austin, TX for the simplicity of small town life in Iola, TX.

“Every Small Town” is a genuine tribute to the charm, character, and values of small town America. Chitsey's rich vocals paint the picture of everyday life in close-knit communities, resonating with listeners who cherish the simple joys found in every small town. The music video brings these themes to life, featuring scenic views and heartwarming moments that reflect the song's celebration of the every small town's spirit. The visual reflects the beauty of American life as it was filmed at locations throughout Texas including The Mercantile at Main Street Market, Iola; Rubye Jewels, Iola; Bootleggerz, Iola; Missionary Baptist Church, Iola; Francine's Country Pavilion, Iola; Bulldog Stadium, Iola; The Inyosi Ranch, Iola; and at the water tower in Navasota.

This past year has brought plenty of excitement and monumental changes to Chris' entire organization. The artist signed an eight-single record deal with Clinetel Records Nashville/ Sony/ Orchard. Chris's release“Last Time I Saw You” garnered significant praise and landed Chris his seventh #1 worldwide single. Chris teamed up with a true American Icon delivering a knockout video, filmed at the Jack Daniel distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee;“Life is Hard, Whiskey is Easy”, which landed Chris his eighth #1 worldwide single. Now like fireworks on the 4th of July, this talented artist IS in "Every Small Town" . Music fans and critics agree, "Every Small Town" was created for everyone who appreciates good music.

"Artists like the intriguing and emotional Chris Chitsey are changing the game for country music and removing creative control of the genre away from the classic hierarchy that has inarguably driven it into a ditch in the last few years. Everything about this arrangement is meticulously crafted! Our leading man goes a long way to proving just how committed he is to real country music at this point in his career." - Claire Uebelacker, Ballyhoo Magazine.

"There's no doubt that Chris Chitsey means real business upon listening to the opening instrumental salvo that gets his new single 'Every Small Town' started with a bang! Chitsey's voice has the power to move mountains, but I like that he begins this song by illustrating an aesthetical balance frequently overlooked by his peer group. Chitsey's vocal has a melodic prowess like few others I've listened to in country music, and for our benefit, he's exploiting his gifts for everything they're worth in this instance. Chitsey loves this genre and he's putting every part of his soul into this performance, and I don't think you need to be a trained music critic covering Nashville to recognize that." - Nicole Killian, mobyorkcity

"Chris Chitsey is working hard to save true country music. 'Every Small Town' boasts a sweet harmony in its chorus that is almost guaranteed to get stuck in your head after even a cursory listening session. It's red, white and blue melodies are somewhat of a diamond in the rough these days. Chitsey's vocal is at the most unguarded state we've ever heard it before, with his heart on its sleeve. Chitsey is playing for the sake of an entire culture here, and he's putting together the most in-depth & emotive country sound of anyone in his scene with the release of this track." - Clay Burton, Independent Music and Arts Insider.

"Chris Chitsey isn't playing music for money! This artist is the real deal and his integrity finds a way of bleeding into every beat he records, including and especially not limited to his most recent work, 'Every Small Town'. Chitsey makes it obvious that his priorities as an artist are rooted far more in making the biggest and boldest harmonies he can over trying to join in with the pop trajectory that a lot of his rivals would do anything to be a part of." - Mark Druery, IndieShark Music Magazine.

"Every Small Town" is available on Chris's YouTube channel: @ChrisChitseyMusic and on Nonoki, Pose Entertainment, The California Music Channel - CMC-USA Country Music Channel and Apps, The Music Network - streaming on ROKU, AppleTV and Amazon FireTV channels, Otel Music Video Channel on ROKU, Music World TV on Roku and AppleTV, the Urban Worldwide Music Video Channel streaming on Roku and AppleTV, OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show in North Carolina, and on Video Hits! Rainbow Productions, Spectrum Cable - NY. The visual and track were also accepted by the Club Retail Music Pool and the WEMIX European Music Video Pool.

Stay up on all the latest news, events, show dates, and music with Chris at / @ChrisChitseyMusic‬ and on social platforms Instagram, Facebook and X ‪@ChrisChitsey. Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chris exudes his passion and dedication to the country music industry. It's that kind of dedicated work ethic, combined with God-given talent, that has made Chris Chitsey a timeless success. For additional information, contact Janie West at .../ 615-419-4272 and Scott Miller at .../ 615.351.6549.

Rive Video

Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR

+1 908-601-1409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Chris Chitsey - Every Small Town (Official Music Video)