Gatorpac Endorses In Michigan Republican Primaries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GatorPAC, a action committee, has officially announced its endorsement of Michael Markey and Brendan Muir in the upcoming primaries.

DETROIT, MI, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GatorPAC, a political action committee, has officially announced its endorsement of Michael Markey and Brendan Muir in the upcoming Republican primaries. The decision was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the candidates' qualifications and stances on key issues.Michael Markey, a successful businessman and community leader, has been endorsed by GatorPAC for U.S. Congress in Michigan's 3rd District for his strong conservative values and commitment to promoting economic growth and job creation in Michigan. Markey's experience in the private sector and his dedication to small businesses make him a strong candidate for the Republican nomination.Brendan Muir, a businessman and the current Ottawa County GOP Chairman, has also received GatorPAC's endorsement for US Representative Michigan's 4th District due to his proven track record of fighting for the people of Michigan. Muir's focus on education reform and fiscal responsibility aligns with GatorPAC's values and priorities for the country."GatorPAC is proud to endorse Michael Markey and Brendan Muir in the Michigan Republican primaries," said GatorPAC Chairman, Rob Maness. "Both candidates have demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues facing their state and have proposed practical solutions to address them. We believe they have the leadership and vision to move Michigan forward."The Michigan Republican primaries will take place on August 6th, and GatorPAC encourages all registered Republican voters to support Michael Markey and Brendan Muir. With their endorsement, GatorPAC is confident that these candidates will bring positive change and progress to Michigan.

