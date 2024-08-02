Bitcoin Fends Off Bear Attack, Clinging To Levels
Market picture
The crypto market lost 0.75% in 24 hours to $2.29 trillion. A day earlier, we noted a decline in CryptoCurrencies in contrast to the positivity in equities on Wednesday, and then synchronised selling prevailed on Thursday. Meanwhile, the sentiment index remains at 57 (greed). This is bad news for the market right now, as a state of fear might have attracted buyers on downturns, but now they will wait for a bigger drawdown.
