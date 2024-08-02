Weak Labour Market Sparks Simultaneous Sell-Off In Equities And Dollar
The US Economy added 114K jobs in July, well below expectations. The private sector added 97K jobs, the smallest increase since March last year. The market's knee-jerk reaction was also exacerbated by a rise in the unemployment rate from 4.1% to 4.3% (no change was expected).
