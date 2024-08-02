Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Final contract concluded between Sport1 Medien AG and ACUNMEDYA for the sale of 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH - Closing completed

PRESS RELEASE Pratteln, August 2nd, 2024

Final contract concluded between Sport1 Medien AG and ACUNMEDYA for the sale of 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH - Closing completed ACUNMEDYA's in Sport1 GmbH has been finalized: The transaction, in which ACUNMEDYA acquired 50 per cent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH, was concluded today. Sport1 Medien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, in which Highlight Event and Entertainment AG in turn holds a 53.39% stake and the international media and entertainment group ACUNMEDYA, based in Istanbul, agreed on February 23 this year to acquire 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH as part of a comprehensive cooperation. As part of the closing, the two partners have agreed that there will only be one Managing Director at Sport1 GmbH. Until now, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer and Robin Seckler were Managing Directors of Sport1 GmbH in addition to their role as Co-CEOs of Sport1 Medien AG. As of today, August 2, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer will become the sole Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH. Robin Seckler will continue to act as Co-CEO of Sport1 Medien AG together with Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer. In addition to the investment, an extensive content partnership is also planned as part of the strategic alliance with ACUNMEDYA. Thus, internationally renowned and already very successful entertainment and sports entertainment formats from ACUNMEDYA are to be brought to German free-TV on SPORT1. The first step will be the broadcast of a German version of the globally successful sports reality format EXATLON, which will start in September this year. Contact: Highlight Event und Entertainment AG

