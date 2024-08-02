Final Contract Concluded Between Sport1 Medien AG And ACUNMEDYA For The Sale Of 50 Percent Of The Shares In Sport1 Gmbh - Closing Completed
|
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Final contract concluded between Sport1 Medien AG and ACUNMEDYA for the sale of 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH - Closing completed
02.08.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE
Pratteln, August 2nd, 2024
Final contract concluded between Sport1 Medien AG and ACUNMEDYA for the sale of 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH - Closing completed
ACUNMEDYA's investment in Sport1 GmbH has been finalized: The transaction, in which ACUNMEDYA acquired 50 per cent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH, was concluded today.
Sport1 Medien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, in which Highlight Event and Entertainment AG in turn holds a 53.39% stake and the international media and entertainment group ACUNMEDYA, based in Istanbul, agreed on February 23 this year to acquire 50 percent of the shares in Sport1 GmbH as part of a comprehensive cooperation.
As part of the closing, the two partners have agreed that there will only be one Managing Director at Sport1 GmbH. Until now, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer and Robin Seckler were Managing Directors of Sport1 GmbH in addition to their role as Co-CEOs of Sport1 Medien AG. As of today, August 2, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer will become the sole Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH. Robin Seckler will continue to act as Co-CEO of Sport1 Medien AG together with Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer.
In addition to the investment, an extensive content partnership is also planned as part of the strategic alliance with ACUNMEDYA. Thus, internationally renowned and already very successful entertainment and sports entertainment formats from ACUNMEDYA are to be brought to German free-TV on SPORT1. The first step will be the broadcast of a German version of the globally successful sports reality format EXATLON, which will start in September this year.
Contact:
Highlight Event und Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
...
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|
| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
| 4133 Pratteln
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 41 226 05 97
| Fax:
| +41 41 226 05 98
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0003583256
| Valor:
| 896040
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1960341
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN02082024004691010666ID1108511321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.