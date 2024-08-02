73 Indian Airports Transitioned 100% To Green Energy Since 2014: Minister Mohol

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 2 (KNN) In a significant push towards sustainability in the sector, India has successfully transitioned 73 airports to 100 per cent green usage since 2014, according to a statement by Murlidhar Mohol, of State for Civil Aviation, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators have spearheaded this initiative by installing solar power at various airports across the country.

These installations aim to generate energy for self-consumption, promoting eco-friendly practices within the aviation industry. Some airports have gone a step further by procuring green energy through open access systems.

Minister Mohol highlighted the Ministry of Civil Aviation's (MoCA) proactive approach to achieving carbon neutrality at Indian airports.

The Ministry has organised knowledge-sharing sessions to standardise carbon accounting and reporting frameworks, while also raising awareness about climate change mitigation strategies.

In a notable development, airport operators managing scheduled flights have been directed to assess carbon emissions at their respective facilities.

They are expected to work towards carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions in a phased manner, aligning with global environmental goals.

The Minister also pointed out a landmark achievement in this green initiative: Delhi Airport has maintained its status as a carbon-neutral airport since 2016, adhering to the standards set by the Airport Carbon Accreditation program.

This shift towards renewable energy and carbon neutrality in India's aviation sector reflects a growing commitment to environmental sustainability.

As the country continues to expand its air travel infrastructure, these green initiatives are likely to play a crucial role in balancing growth with ecological responsibility.

(KNN Bureau)