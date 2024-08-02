VISTAS Empowers Educators With Innovative Faculty Development Program

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Vels Institute of Science, and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) recently concluded a transformative six-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled "Educator Empowerment: Enhancing Pedagogy, Research, and Outcome-Based Education." This initiative was designed to revolutionize teaching methodologies and elevate research skills among faculty members, showcasing VISTAS' commitment to academic excellence.



The FDP featured a range of innovative sessions aimed at inspiring and challenging educators. Highlights included "Design Thinking for Educators", which introduced creative problem-solving techniques, and "Research Integrity, Ethics, and the Role of Research Supervisor," focusing on the importance of ethical practices in academic research. Additionally, the program offered insights into "Fostering Emotional Intelligence in the Classroom", "Course Learning Outcomes", and the effective use of the Scopus Database for research.





Participants of the FDP experienced significant advancements in their professional skills. Educators acquired new pedagogical strategies to engage students more effectively, refined their research methodologies, and gained valuable insights into the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). The incorporation of emotional intelligence principles into teaching was also emphasized, fostering a more supportive and empathetic learning environment.





The valedictory function celebrated the achievements of the participants with addresses from Dr. P. Saravanan, Registrar; Dr. S. Sriman Narayanan, Vice Chancellor; and Prof. Dr. A. Jothi Murugan, Pro-Chancellor (P&D). Certificates were awarded by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of the Vels Group of Institutions, and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. K. Kalaivani, Associate Director of IQAC, highlighting the collaborative success of the program.





