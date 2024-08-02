How Dogs Help Their Owners Become Healthier

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

One of the best things you can do for your might just be to get a dog, new research suggests.

A poll of 2,000 dog owners revealed that while 39% of Americans reported their emotional health is most improved by their dog, mental (27%) and physical health (25%) didn't fall far behind.

Canine counterparts most improve mental and emotional well-being by comforting their owners when they are sad (69%) and helping them through stressful times (60%).

Others reported improvements because their dog listens to them when they need to vent (45%) and inspires them to take better care of themselves (35%).

In fact, dogs boost their owners' mood an average of nine times every single day by way of making their owners laugh (73%), by playing (68%) or snuggling with each other (67%) and by simply being with one another on the couch (64%).

This bond goes both ways as 61% of dog owners admit that spending time with their dog is the single best part of their day.

The survey, which was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Nulo , also explored how dogs can improve our physical health and found that 81% are more active because of their dog and another 49% admit their canine is frequently the sole reason they get up and move.

Americans are now going for regular walks (86%) and are playing games (71%) with their dog, as well as running (29%) and hiking (25%) together.

Beyond that, having a dog ensures that they wake up at a reasonable time (40%) and has made them more aware of their physical capabilities (39%).

Though 71% believe that their dog is a better athlete than they are.

“While many think about all of the lengths owners go to in order to care for their dogs, sometimes it's easy to forget all of the things our dogs do for us,” said Dr. Heather Mendoza, Director of Research & Development with Nulo.“Between supporting our mental, emotional and physical health, dogs are considered 'man's best friend' for many excellent reasons.”

The survey also explored how dogs are helping their owners unleash their inner athlete.

Beyond being a mental and emotional support system (66%), dogs assume many roles in their owners' lives.

A little more than one-third (36%) say that their dog acts as a psychologist, supporting their mental health and boosting their mood.

Others see their dog as a teammate (27%), someone who helps them reach their goals, or their biggest cheerleader (22%), encouraging them to do their best.

Seven in 10 dog respondents admit that owning a dog has taught them patience, along with empathy (41%), stamina (36%) and resilience (26%).

Through training their dog, 85% of dog owners say that their bond was only strengthened, despite distractions (32%) and working through unlearning bad habits (29%).

Three in five dog owners even think their canine has what it takes to win a gold medal. In what exactly? According to respondents, their dog should be crowned“the goofiest personality” or the best at“stealing people's hearts.”

One respondent couldn't choose just one and gave their dog four medals for their“personality, affection, obedience and friendliness.”

And at the end of the day, an astounding 99% of respondents believe that it's important that the food they feed their dog fuels them to feel their best.

“The results demonstrate that there are quite a few parallels between dogs and Olympians; such as their resilience, patience and overall athleticism,” said Dr. Mendoza.“Regardless of your own athletic ability, it's valuable for you to support your dog's natural inner athlete and fuel them with food that will bring out their best and improve the quality of their lives. After all, they certainly help to bring out the best in us.”

