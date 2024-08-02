Did Joe Biden Wait Too Long To Drop Out?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

“It's about time” - a majority of Americans believe that Joe Biden waited too long to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

A little more than a quarter (26%) believe that Biden should have dropped out of the race sooner and another 34% believe that he never should have sought a second term in the first place.

That's according to a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, with 400 Democrats, 400 Republicans and 200 Libertarians, Independents or Green Party members.

Results found that Democrats lead this charge, with 30% believing that Biden should have withdrawn sooner, along with 22% of Republicans and 25% of the other parties.

Almost one-third (30%) of Republicans take things a step further and believe that Biden should have already stepped down from his post as President of the United States, as well as 19% of other party members and only 8% of Democrats.

Fans of HBO's award-winning political satire series“Veep” were quick to notice how similar reality ended up paralleling a plotline in the show. Specifically, the president withdrew from the race and gave his female Vice President counterpart a chance to take his place. Results found that nearly a quarter of viewers (24%) were not surprised by the prediction.

Another 38% even agree that TV shows such as“The Simpsons” are better at predicting the future than any analysts, reporters or forecasters.

Conducted by Talker Research , the survey also revealed that 81-year-old Biden withdrawing now brings attention to Donald Trump's age and cognizance, who is only three years younger.

At 78 years old, 55% of Americans believe Trump's age and mental consciousness are an issue and only 28% see“no issue at all.”

According to 26% of Democrats, Libertarians, Independents and Green Party members polled, the most important factor for selecting a new Democratic presidential candidate is that they're younger than both Biden and Trump.

This came in third only to selecting someone who can beat Trump (52%) and someone with new ideas (32%).

The good news for those voters is that both Democrats (65%) and third party members (42%) believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is the most likely candidate to come out on top of Trump in the election.

Still, when looking at all Americans polled, 38% believe that Harris is most likely to be elected, while 39% simply believe that no one can beat Trump, with 72% of Republicans agreeing.

