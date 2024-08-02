Team MAGA Wins Big In Arizona State Senate Primaries This Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Team MAGA AZ

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team MAGA is celebrating big wins in the Arizona primaries this week. Both State Senate candidates endorsed by President Trump, Wendy Rogers and Mark Finchem, emerged victorious in their contentious races.“GatorPAC and our Veterans Leadership proudly endorsed both candidates and are looking forward to the November elections,” according to PAC Chairman retired Colonel Rob Maness.Wendy Rogers, a retired Air Force pilot and business owner, won the primary for Arizona's 7th Legislative District Senate seat. She received President Trump's endorsement in June and has been a vocal supporter of his policies, including securing the border and protecting the Second Amendment. Rogers' victory is a testament to the strong support for President Trump and his agenda in Arizona.Mark Finchem, a State Representative and former police officer, won the Republican primary for Arizona's Senate Legislative District 1. He has been a staunch supporter of President Trump and his America First agenda, including securing the border and promoting economic growth. Finchem's victory is a clear indication that Arizona voters want leaders who will stand with President Trump and fight for his policies.GatorPAC and our Veterans Leadership are proud to have endorsed and supported both Wendy Rogers and Mark Finchem in their primary races. We believe that their victories are a reflection of the strong support for President Trump and his America First agenda in Arizona. We are confident that with their continued support, these candidates will emerge victorious in the November elections and help advance President Trump's Agenda 47 vision for our country.As we move towards the November elections, GatorPAC is committed to supporting Team MAGA candidates who will stand with President Trump and fight for his policies. We are grateful for President Trump's endorsement of Wendy Rogers and Mark Finchem and are excited to see them continue to make Arizona proud. Together, we will make America great again.

