Royalton Riviera Cancun Leads In Sustainability With Green Globe 2024 Certification

Royalton Riviera Cancun announces Green Globe certification for 2024. This recognition underscores the resort's commitment to a sustainable future.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone for environmental stewardship, Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, proudly announces that it has achieved the esteemed Green Globe certification for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort's steadfast commitment to constructing a sustainable future.At the core of Royalton Riviera Cancun's efforts is a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan, meticulously guiding responsible resource management. This plan balances economic, social, and aesthetic needs while preserving cultural integrity, crucial ecological processes, biodiversity, and life support systems. The resort's dedication to sustainability is evident through ongoing development of innovative programs that minimize environmental impacts, recognized by meeting the Green Globe Sustainability Standard v1.7 criteria.The property's ongoing efforts include bi-monthly beach and mangrove cleaning initiatives, involving management, staff, suppliers, visitors, and guests. These efforts not only clean up 40 to 60 kg of inorganic waste per session-including plastics, cans, paper, wrappers, and cigarette butts-but also raise awareness about the resort's sustainability policy. Targeted campaigns encourage suppliers to join in preserving natural resources.Each March, Royalton Riviera Cancun enthusiastically participates in Earth Hour, hosting contests, reforestation projects, and environmental education initiatives. These activities unite staff and guests in meaningful experiences focused on environmental protection and climate change awareness.To manage daily waste, the resort implements robust recycling programs with strategically placed 'Green Points' for waste separation. Ongoing training for staff ensures effective waste management practices that comply with local and national regulations, optimizing waste utilization based on type and classification.Since becoming the first resort in the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio to achieve Green Globe certification in 2016, Royalton Riviera Cancun has maintained its commitment to sustainability. Its recent recertification with a compliance score of 94% highlights the resort's elite status in sustainability, offering guests a luxurious and environmentally conscious stay.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in 90 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visitAbout Blue Diamond ResortsBlue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In ConnectivityTM, DreamBedTM, and the Sports Event GuaranteeTM.To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit

