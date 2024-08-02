Greenenergybreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces New Lease Program To Make Its Commercial Evs Available To More Customers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced bizEV, a new turnkey lease program for the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van. bizEV is created with a focus on individuals, small businesses and fleets and is available through Mullen authorized dealers. The lease program offers customers an opportunity to transition to EV with a 3-year lease option, starting at $475 per month plus applicable taxes and fees and includes scheduled vehicle maintenance.“Small businesses are the backbone of America and we are looking to remove the barriers typical business owners face when considering EVs, while making the purchase as affordable and seamless as possible,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen.“By offering flexible lease options, we are making our commercial EVs available for a wider range of consumers, in line with our mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit

