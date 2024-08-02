Kamala Harris Wins Democratic Party Nomination For President

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Aug 2 (IANS) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday won the nomination for President, securing a majority of votes of the delegates.

She will be crowned the party's nominee ceremonially at a later this month.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting" on August 5, Democratic National Committee chair Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday.

Harris told supporters on a call she was "honoured to be the presumptive Democratic nominee".

Voting began online on Thursday and is scheduled to end on Monday although Harris has clinched the prize.