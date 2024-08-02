Situation In West Bank Getting Worse - UNRWA
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the West Bank's situation is becoming worse.
UNRWA noted in a post on its "X" platform
account that there is a water deficit and an electrical outage in the camps of Nour Shams and Tulkarm.
It emphasized the need for an end to this silent war by pointing out that Israeli Occupation
forces' actions in the West bank
continue to risk civilian lives and create harm.
