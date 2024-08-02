عربي


Situation In West Bank Getting Worse - UNRWA

8/2/2024 2:06:53 PM

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the West Bank's situation is becoming worse.
UNRWA noted in a post on its "X" platform account that there is a water deficit and an electrical outage in the camps of Nour Shams and Tulkarm.
It emphasized the need for an end to this silent war by pointing out that Israeli Occupation forces' actions in the West bank continue to risk civilian lives and create harm.

Jordan News Agency

