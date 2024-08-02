Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot to very hot at places at first with blowing dust and scattered clouds, becomes dusty later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, there will be scattered clouds and dust, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes mainly northwesterly 5 - 15 KT, increasing to 15-25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at places.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly 8 - 18 KT, gusting to 27 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 5 ft. Offshore will be 3 - 5 ft, rises to 8 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places at times.

Offshore, it will be 3 - 8 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide

Max

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 01:28 - 16:01 08:47 - 23:58 45

Mesaieed 17:58 - **:** 09:15 - **:** 45

Wakrah 17:25 - **:** 09:09 - **:** 43

Al Khor **:** - 03:36 **:** - 09:45 44

Ruwais 03:36 - 15:43 09:45 - 22:55 40

Dukhan 08:17 - 20:17 01:53 - 14:12 41

Abu Samra 08:19 - 20:35 01:11 - 13:10 40

Sunrise: 05:01 LT

Sunset: 18:18 LT

MENAFN02082024000067011011ID1108511225