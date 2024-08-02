US President Says Haniyeh's Assassination Is Not Helpful For Reaching Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden said that the assassination of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) chief Ismail Haniyeh was not helpful for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement to media, Biden said that he was deeply concerned about the escalating tensions in the Middle East and urged Israeli Prime to quickly reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

When he was asked if Haniyeh's assassination affected the chances for a ceasefire agreement, Biden said "it doesn't help," adding that he spoke with Netanyahu earlier on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hamas announced the assassination of its political chief as a result of an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.

