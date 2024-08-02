US President Says Haniyeh's Assassination Is Not Helpful For Reaching Ceasefire In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden said that the assassination of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Political chief Ismail Haniyeh was not helpful for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
In a statement to media, Biden said that he was deeply concerned about the escalating tensions in the Middle East and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to quickly reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
When he was asked if Haniyeh's assassination affected the chances for a ceasefire agreement, Biden said "it doesn't help," adding that he spoke with Netanyahu earlier on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Hamas announced the assassination of its political chief as a result of an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran.
