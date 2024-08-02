Amid Threat Of Intensifying War, The International Fellowship Of Christians And Jews Welcomes 155 French Olim To Israel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERUSALEM, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship), in partnership with the of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency for Israel, welcomed an aliyah flight of 155 new French immigrants at Ben Gurion Airport. This latest flight brings the number of French olim (immigrants) who have arrived in Israel since the outbreak of the war to more than 1,000.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) welcomed a flight of 155 olim (immigrants) from France in Israel on Thursday, August, 1, 2024.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) welcomed a flight of 155 olim (immigrants) from France in Israel on Thursday, August, 1, 2024.

Continue Reading

The flight was greeted with an emotional ceremony attended by Ofir Sofer, Israeli Minster of Aliyah and Integration; Ayelet Shiloh Tamir, the Director General of The Fellowship's Israel office; and Yaakov Hagoel, Chair of the World Zionist Organization.

According to the latest data, more than 24,000 people have made aliyah (immigrated) to Israel from dozens of countries since October 7, a massive 520 percent reported increase in new applications as compared to the same period last year-from France alone, over 7,000 new applications compared to 1,200 the year before. Among the top reasons cited by olim to move is a clear desire to live in Israel and be part of the modern Zionist experience-a desire which has become increasingly urgent in light of the ongoing war.

Among the olim are Duli and Yonatan Gluch and their two children, who will be moving to Ashdod. Duli acknowledges that growing antisemitism in France made the decision to move more urgent: "I have become more and more afraid to allow my kids go outside with a kippah. In our neighborhood, it's gotten very scary, with signs all over the place supporting the Palestinians and the sense that, as Jews, we are being targeted."

Yonatan said that several months ago while driving, another car stopped him and two people jumped out, brandishing a knife. "They saw I was a Jew-I know that's why they wanted to attack me. We don't feel protected in France, and we simply can't sit back and wait for an October 7th type attack to happen here."

The new immigrants will reside in communities throughout Israel, including Netanya, Raanana, Hadera, Givat Shmuel, and Ashdod. In recent months, the Ministry and the Jewish Agency have intensified Aliyah operations in France, supporting the practical and financial needs of tens of thousands of new immigrants each year.

Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship said, "Even in the height of a devastating war, we are blessed to see people recognizing that Israel remains the spiritual and physical land that we call home. Together with our partners and with the support of our hundreds of thousands of donors around the world, we are committed to working tirelessly to help Jews come home to Israel. Days like this serve as a deeply emotional and inspiring reflection of the strength of Zionism. We congratulate all these families and will continue to support their journey as they acclimate into their new lives."

Ofir Sofer, Minister of Aliya and Integration said: "Every aliyah of Jews excites the country anew, but those who are arriving now, especially since October 7, are particularly moving and provide support to the entire nation. We are working to encourage the aliyah of Jews from all over the world, while also striving to ease the integration of olim in all areas of life, from assistance with rent or home purchases to employment, academic studies, Hebrew studies, and community support. I call upon the public in Israel-welcome them as they are arriving right now. Let the olim feel part of the Israeli

public."

Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization said: "As the world observes the achievements and dreams coming true at the Olympics, we are witnessing the realization of dreams for Jewish immigrants from France despite the most challenging period in Israel's history. While airlines cancel flights to Israel and travel warnings are issued globally, 155 new immigrants (olim) from France have arrived to establish their new home here. I wish them all a warm welcome, a supportive community, and abundant opportunities on their life-changing journey

in

Israel."

Amira Ahronovitz, CEO of the Jewish Agency said: "Aliyah is a key element in building Israel's strength and resilience. Since the war broke out, more than 20,000 olim arrived in Israel from all corners of the world. Each and every one of these olim is part of the story we all share. Their decision to make aliyah, precisely now, reflects the deep and existential partnership between Israel and the global Jewry. The Jewish Agency will continue to strengthen the Jewish communities and assist any Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel, together with its partners in Israel and around the world."

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading non-profit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2023, the Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about the Fellowship's work, visit .

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship),

Yael Eckstein

oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of non-profit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In 2021, she launched her podcast, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, in which she shares spiritual insights and lessons from the Torah, and invites leading Christian and Jewish thought leaders to discuss Jewish-Christian relations and Israel's significance on the world stage. She is the 2023 recipient of the Jerusalem Post's Humanitarian Award, and in 2020, 2021 and 2023, was named to the publication's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born and raised outside of Chicago, Yael is based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews