Why You Should Invest In Crypto With Choratas Estates LLC

1. Cryptocurrencies are an asset that grows annually by an average of 650% per year and currently has great potential. The capitalization of the stock is $95 trillion, the is only $1.5 trillion, from here you can already see the opportunities for growth. But it won't always be like this, you are now at a great entry point.

2. The world's largest companies invest in cryptocurrencies: Grayscale, CoinShares, MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital Holdings, 3iQ, ETC Group Bitcoin ETP, Square Inc, Tesla. These companies are professionals in the financial and technology sector, who are well versed in the nature of money and technological trends.

3. 55 of the 100 largest banks in the world in terms of assets under management have already invested in companies related to cryptocurrency and / or blockchain. This is not always direct investment, but this does not change the essence of the matter. Among the most active cryptocurrency investors: Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and BNP Paribas and others.

4. Now we see a lot of emerging fast-growing trends that can turn investors into dollar millionaires. It's like being at the point where Bitcoin was worth $500 and realizing its potential. To use these opportunities, you need to be able to work with cryptocurrencies.

5. A number of states (including advanced ones) stand in the way of adopting cryptocurrencies, which means that they, along with other types of assets, are beginning to be regulated and made part of the ordinary life of citizens. In Germany, Bitcoin is recognized as the currency of account, in Japan – Bitcoin is legal tender with a purchase tax. In Switzerland, cryptocurrencies are subject to the same rules as foreign currencies, Singapore has completely legalized the crypt, In El Salvador, Bitcoin is used on a par with the US dollar, and Estonia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Gibraltar, Slovenia, Malta, Bermuda, Australia, Canada and other countries regulate cryptocurrencies and allow their use at one level or another.

6. Cryptocurrencies are used as a protective asset, with their help you can“save” your savings from inflation and even theft in the direct sense. Keeping your savings in fundamentally strong assets will not only protect your capital, but also help it grow many times over.

7. Many services are built on blockchains, the demand for which will only grow in the future, which means that in order to be in your place, you need to be able to work with them.

