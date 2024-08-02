Entergy Secures Naming Rights To STEM Center At Girl Scout Dreamlab

(MENAFN- 3BL) GONZALES, La., July 30, 2024 /3BL/ - Girl Scouts Louisiana East is excited to announce that Entergy will have the naming rights to the STEM Center at the Girl Scout DreamLab for the next five years. This $50,000 partnership shows Entergy's dedication to supporting young women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

"We are so thankful for Entergy's generous support,” said Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rebecca Pennington.“The naming rights to our STEM Center mean more than just funding; they show our shared commitment to the future. Together, we are opening doors for girls to explore, innovate and lead in STEM fields. This partnership will inspire Girl Scouts to follow their dreams and develop the skills to become future STEM leaders."

The Girl Scout DreamLab STEM Center will offer resources and programs to engage and educate Girl Scouts in various STEM areas. With Entergy's help, the center will continue to provide hands-on learning experiences that foster curiosity, creativity, and a love for STEM.

“Entergy is investing in the development of a critical future workforce,” said Entergy's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Kathryn Collins.“We strive to recruit locally because local talent tends to stay at Entergy. We need top performing technical professionals with STEM prowess and innovative STEM leaders. The symbiotic relationship between Entergy and the Girl Scouts DreamLab STEM Center is real, strategic and far-reaching.”

This collaboration between Entergy and Girl Scouts Louisiana East highlights both organizations' continued commitment to building a brighter future for girls in our community. In 2023, Entergy approached GSLE about designing and delivering an Entergy-sponsored sustainability event and patch at Camp Marydale. The program focuses on using resources wisely and making the world a better place, aligning with the mission of Girl Scouting.

By investing in the education and empowerment of young girls, Entergy and Girl Scouts Louisiana East are helping to create a more inclusive and innovative tomorrow.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East

Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over7,000 girl and adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit .

Entergy

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy and follow @Entergy on social media.

