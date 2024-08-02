EV Sales Growth Cools But Some Markets Still Run Hot

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on bnef

This year has been a mixed bag for electric vehicles. After EV sales hit new highs in 2023, some automakers have now revised down their near-term targets, citing falling demand. While this may have generated headlines, the overall offers a more nuanced image, with different segments outperforming others, and growth in developing economies starting to pick up pace.

On today's show, Dana is joined by BloombergNEF's Head of Electric Vehicles, Aleksandra O'Donovan, and Head of Advanced and Storage, Colin McKerracher, to talk about findings from this year's Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook. Together they discuss the slowdown in EV sales seen in some regions, the collapse in Chinese battery prices and its effect on the wider market, and the rise of electric commercial vehicles.

Listen to the podcast here .

Link to research notes from this episode: Electric Vehicle Outlook 2024

