Potlatchdeltic Team Member Hiring And Turnover

(MENAFN- 3BL) PotlatchDeltic works to attract and develop talent for our existing and future workforce. Recruiting can be challenging due to limited of qualified and experienced talent at some of our locations. This is especially true for very specific roles and skilled positions where it can take up to a year to find suitable candidates. We seek to hire qualified individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

We recruit using job fairs, college career days, employee referrals, search firms, and social media. We offer paid internships for some positions to help build awareness and skills in potential future employees. Summer intern positions support the students at colleges and universities and provide meaningful summer projects that aid in students' academic development and job readiness. In 2023, we hired 224 new Team Members, with 49% of new hires in our northern operations and 51% in our southern operations. Overall, 22% of new hires were female and 27% were underrepresented minorities. Our wood products facilities accounted for 89% of new hires. Nearly 24% of all new hires at our southern wood products facilities were hired to fill skilled maintenance-related openings such as millwrights, mechanics, and electricians. These types of positions remain among the most challenging to fill.

The overall employee turnover rate in 2023 was 16%; of that, 72% left voluntarily. Voluntary turnover was often due to a desire for further advancement opportunities, better schedules, and shorter commutes. Non-voluntary turnover at our wood products facilities is often due to Team Members being discharged for violation of Company policies.

We work with local staffing agencies to recruit and develop skilled candidates. We incorporate a range of strategies, including increased social media efforts, to staff hard to fill positions and broaden our search to include more diverse candidates. Partnerships with local high schools and technical colleges are critical for securing the skilled workforce needed at wood products facilities.

Internships

Our summer internship program provides a unique opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to gain on-the-job experience in our businesses and to learn about PotlatchDeltic. Interns are provided with meaningful projects and collaborate with other students, as well as with employees and managers. Internships not only develop a pipeline of potential future talent, but also provide our employees an opportunity to be mentors and build their leadership skills.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“campaign,”“can,”“future,”“opportunities,”“potential,”“seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's views of future events based on assumptions and are therefore subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and are not guarantees of future conduct, results, or policies. Please view the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information on page 134 of PotlatchDeltic's 2022 ESG Report.