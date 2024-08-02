Meet Whole Foods Market Foundation

MENAFN - 3BL) Whole Foods Foundation is on a mission to nourish people and the planet by helping to advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities in local and global communities.

Whole Planet , established in 2005, supports organizations that empower people living in poverty to meet their basic needs and become more resilient through income-generating opportunities. It has disbursed over $113 million through partners in 80 countries around the world where Whole Foods Market sources products.

Whole Kids , founded in 2011, supports schools and inspires families to improve children's health and wellness through their nutrition by providing grants for school gardens, salad bars in schools and educational beehives. Its programs have served more than 10 million children and over 15,000 schools and non-profits in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Whole Cities was established in 2014 to improve individual and community health through collaborative partnerships, education and broader access to nutritious food in the U.S. and Canada. The project has partnered with more than 250 locally led organizations in over 130 cities to build thriving food systems and improve community health.

For more information on the Foundation, visit wholefoodmarketfoundation.

