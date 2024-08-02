Multispecific Antibody Market Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Multispecific Antibody USD 50 Billion Opportunity With 900 Antibodies In Clinical Trials 13 Antibodies Approved In Market Says Kuick Research

Delhi, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The multispecific antibody market is emerging as a significant area of growth and innovation within the biotechnology and industries. Multispecific antibodies, which can target multiple antigens or epitopes simultaneously, offer several advantages over traditional monoclonal antibodies, such as enhanced efficacy, reduced resistance, and the potential for more precise targeting of complex diseases like cancer. The market for these advanced therapeutics is expected to expand rapidly, driven by advancements in technology, increased investment, and a growing understanding of their therapeutic potential.

According to Neeraj Chawla, Research Head at Kuick Research, there will be exponential growth in multispecific antibodies markets over next decade driven by exponential sales growth and increasing number of clinical trials. He further added that the number of multispecific antibodies in clinical investigation is expected to surpass more than 1200 from current 900 antibodies in next couple of years. Bispecific antibodies will continue to dominate multispecific antibodies commercial and clinical landscape for next decade.

Technological advancements are key drivers of the multispecific antibody market. Innovations such as bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs), dual-affinity re-targeting (DART) proteins, and tandem diabodies have enabled the development of highly specific and effective multispecific antibodies. These technologies allow for the precise targeting of multiple antigens, leading to improved therapeutic outcomes. The continuous evolution of these technologies is expected to drive the market forward, with new and improved multispecific antibodies entering clinical development and gaining regulatory approval.

Increased investment in research and development is another critical factor contributing to the growth of the multispecific antibody market. Pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms are recognizing the potential of multispecific antibodies and are investing heavily in their development. This investment is leading to a robust pipeline of multispecific antibody candidates, with several already showing promising results in preclinical and clinical trials. The influx of funding is also facilitating collaborations between industry and academia, further accelerating the pace of innovation in this field.

The growing prevalence of complex and chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, is driving the demand for more effective and targeted therapies. Multispecific antibodies, with their ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously, are well-suited to address these medical needs. As a result, the market for multispecific antibodies is expected to see significant growth as these therapies offer new treatment options for patients with conditions that are difficult to manage with traditional therapies.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the potential of multispecific antibodies and are streamlining approval processes to bring these innovative therapies to market faster. Recent approvals of multispecific antibodies have set a precedent, encouraging more companies to pursue this approach. Regulatory support, combined with the clinical success of existing multispecific antibodies, is expected to boost market growth and drive further development in this area.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships are playing a vital role in the expansion of the multispecific antibody market. Companies are joining forces to leverage each other's expertise, resources, and technologies to advance the development of multispecific antibodies. These collaborations are not only accelerating the pace of research and development but are also enabling companies to navigate regulatory challenges and bring their products to market more efficiently. The trend of strategic partnerships is expected to continue, further fueling market growth.

The future of the multispecific antibody market looks promising with numerous opportunities for growth and innovation. Continued advancements in technology, increased investment, regulatory support, and strategic collaborations are all contributing to the rapid expansion of this market. As more multispecific antibodies enter clinical development and gain approval, they are expected to transform the treatment landscape for a variety of complex diseases, offering new hope for patients and driving significant market growth.

