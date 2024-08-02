Pitcher, A Leading Intelligent Revenue Enablement Platform Provider, Announces Pitcher Instant Messaging For Veeva

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg Schottland, CEODENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pitcher, a leading provider of Intelligent Revenue Enablement Platforms for Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced the general availability of its Instant Messaging for Veeva solution. This product is the only solution on the market that enables pharmaceutical representatives to seamlessly communicate with health care professionals (HCPs) using any instant messaging channel preferred by the HCPs, while safeguarding against regulatory non-compliance. Pitcher is tightly integrated with Veeva iRepTM and Vault®, enabling medical reps to communicate over any instant messaging channel from within Veeva. Pitcher also includes compliance filters to block outbound messages at risk, and captures complete engagements into the CRM and creates compliance logs.Unlike Veeva Engage, which requires users to install a separate app and only supports messaging on the Veeva channel, Pitcher enables HCPs to easily text their medical reps using WhatsApp, SMS, WeChat, Line, Telegraph, and many others. Email channels such as Outlook and Gmail are also supported. This flexibility is especially important for global pharmaceuticals, where popular instant messaging platforms vary by region.“Pitcher has solved a major issue of medical reps texting with HCPs for one of the world's largest global health and life sciences companies,” said Greg Schottland, Pitcher CEO.“While Veeva Engage is a capable product, requiring HCPs to install Engage to text with their reps resulted in most communication taking place over personal channels. This practice exposed the company to significant litigation and compliance risk. In addition, these conversations were not captured in the CRM system, losing important customer information.”Pitcher Instant Messaging provides additional value in the form of AI-driven, compliant auto-response to HCP queries over text, delivering real-time answers to complex questions. Further, one pharmaceutical firm uses Pitcher AI to monitor HCP text messages for urgent patient issues, automatically escalating time-critical conversations to their Incident Response Team for action.About PitcherPitcher is a leading provider of Intelligent Revenue Enablement Platforms for Pharmaceutical, MedTech, Consumer product, Manufacturing, and Financial Services firms. Customers in 140 countries rely on Pitcher's end-to-end intelligent platform to drive customer engagement efficiency and effectiveness, deliver actionable insights to management, and enable advanced closed-loop marketing. Pitcher customers realize accelerated revenue while measurably improving customer satisfaction. Based in Denver, Colorado USA and Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher serves customers from locations in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit

