Aqualab And Exceptional Water Systems Bring Chemical-Free Pools In Phoenix, Arizona

AquaLab has announced a new partnership with Exceptional Water Systems (EXWS), expanding its as an authorized dealer. Both companies aim to change water systems with new technologies, focusing on chemical-free solutions like nanobubble to deliver safer and cleaner water in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

AquaLab specializes in high-quality, eco-friendly water systems for both homes and businesses. The company offers a range of products and services to improve water quality, such as pool maintenance, ultrafine bubble technology, and ozone disinfection. Exceptional Water Systems brings various energy-efficient, advanced pool safety solutions to the market, including products like Aqua Fuzion, AquaGen, and pHure Feed.







"Partnering with Exceptional Water Systems opens up new opportunities for us," said Brendan Mullins, CEO of AquaLab. "As an authorized dealer, we can now expand our range of chlorine-free pool solutions to new communities, helping more people access safer and cleaner water."

The collaboration enables AquaLab to offer its customers in Phoenix and Scottsdale access to EXWS's advanced chemical-free technologies. This is particularly important for those looking to move away from traditional chlorine-based systems. Chemical-free pools provide a healthier alternative for families and businesses.

Chemical free pools Phoenix are gaining popularity because they are gentler on the skin and eyes, require less maintenance, and have a smaller environmental impact. These systems include options like saltwater pools, UV systems, and mineral systems, offering various benefits over traditional methods. Nanobubble technology, which Exceptional Water Systems specializes in, improves water quality by suspending oxygen molecules in the water, boosting oxidation and disinfection processes.

AquaLab's ultra-fine bubble technology is another significant advancement. This involves the creation of tiny nano-bubbles that enhance the oxidation and disinfection of water, leading to cleaner and purer water. Additionally, the company uses ozone disinfection, one of the strongest natural oxidizers, which is up to 3,000 times stronger than chlorine, ensuring the water is safe and pure.

The goal of both companies is to eventually expand nationwide. By focusing on the communities around Phoenix and Scottsdale, where the demand for chlorine-free alternatives is rising, AquaLab and Exceptional Water Systems are set to provide sustainable water solutions for a broader audience. The collaboration means more resources for installation, maintenance, and customer education in these new regions.

"We are excited to join forces with AquaLab," said an Exceptional Water Systems representative. "Our combined expertise and focus on innovative, eco-friendly water systems will provide substantial benefits to our current and future customers. Our goal is to make clean, chemical-free water accessible to more people."

This partnership not only brings new technology into homes and businesses but also aims to educate the public about the benefits of chemical-free water systems. AquaLab offers extensive resources, including blogs, white papers, installation guides, FAQs, and maintenance manuals to support their customers.

AquaLab's commitment to clean water is evident in its product lineup. Aqua Fuzion, for example, uses proprietary technologies to improve water quality and can seamlessly integrate with existing systems. AquaGen offers enhanced water solutions for various settings, including homes and businesses. The pHure Feed product ensures balanced pH levels, maintaining safe and healthy water conditions.

By becoming an authorized dealer for Exceptional Water Systems, AquaLab makes advancements in providing chemical-free pool systems serving Phoenix, AZ , a reality. The expanded reach means more people can access the innovative solutions that both companies specialize in, benefiting customers in the process. These advancements are key for those seeking healthier and more efficient water systems.

As AquaLab continues to grow, it remains focused on its mission to provide eco-friendly, high-quality water solutions. This new partnership with Exceptional Water Systems promises to bring significant improvements in pool safety and water quality. AquaLab's customers can now enjoy premium, chlorine-free water systems, knowing they are getting state-of-the-art technology backed by a company dedicated to sustainability.

With the growing interest in chemical free pools Phoenix, AZ, this collaboration marks an important step forward. AquaLab is an EXWS authorized dealer , expanding the availability of cutting-edge, eco-friendly water systems to more consumers. The partnership strengthens both companies' positions in the market, promising improved water quality for those looking to adopt greener, safer alternatives.

From chemical-free pool systems serving Phoenix, AZ, to the advanced nanobubble technology, AquaLab continues to lead the way. If you're interested in chemical free pools Phoenix, this partnership brings customers closer to safer and cleaner water. AquaLab is excited to be at the forefront with Exceptional Water Systems, turning the dream of healthier, chemical free pools Phoenix, AZ into reality.

