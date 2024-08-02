The Keystone School Celebrates 25 Years Of Cognia® Accreditation And School’S 50Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, VA, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keystone School is proud to announce a momentous milestone as it celebrates 25 years of Cognia accreditation alongside its 50th anniversary. Cognia is a nonprofit improvement organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. This dual celebration underscores the school's long-standing commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering academic excellence.

Since its establishment in 1974, The Keystone School has remained committed to providing students with high-quality educational options that challenge them at all levels and prepare them for future success. Achieving and maintaining its accreditation for 25 consecutive years highlights the school's unwavering dedication to continuous improvement and educational excellence.

To commemorate these significant achievements, The Keystone School will host a celebration and awards ceremony on July 31, 2024. This exclusive event will honor the dedication of faculty and staff who have contributed to the school's success over the past five decades. Please note that this event is closed to the public and media.

"Reaching these milestones is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community," said Erica Rhone, Head of School at The Keystone School. "We are immensely proud of our history and the impact we have made on the lives of our students. Our commitment to providing quality education remains as strong as ever as we look forward to the future."

The Keystone School continues to offer a wide range of K-12 and adult learning programs designed to meet the diverse needs of its students, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to succeed. The school's focus on innovation and personalized learning has made it a leader in the field of online education.

For more information about The Keystone School and its programs, please visit keystoneschoolonline.com .

About The Keystone School

The Keystone School from K12 Inc. is an international leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs and is an accredited private online school for independent learners who seek a highly flexible education. With more than 50 years of experience in distance learning, Keystone offers flexible K-12 and adult learning programs to help students achieve their unique academic and personal goals. Learn more at

