Dog Grooming Products Market Size Set To Achieve 7.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 3.9 Billion By 2034 | Analysis By Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An increasing number of homes now own pets and regard them as members of the family due to the growth in the pet adoption trend, particularly with dogs. This is a major driver of the expansion of the dog grooming product market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, Inc., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dog grooming products market (개 미용 제품 시장) was projected to attain US$ 1.8 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 3.9 billion .

Dog grooming supplies maintain a dog's appearance, cleanliness, and comfort. All of your grooming needs, including baths, brushes, trims, and styling, are met by these products. Dogs have a variety of skin and coat types. Therefore, products used by pet owners need to be safe and effective while also taking this into account in their formulation.

Pet grooming is sometimes overlooked, while being an essential part of overall wellness. It is impossible to overstate the significance of grooming products; not only do they enhance a pet's appearance, but they also improve their general health and self-esteem.

Key Findings of Market Report



Over the past three decades, dog ownership has increased globally, particularly in the United States. The overall health of the economy, which includes household income and homeownership, influences this trend.

Pet owners now view their animals as members of the family and equal to everyone else. The bond between humans and their pets has developed into a more complex relationship over time.

A person's mental state, sense of security and acceptance, and even an optimistic outlook on life may all be impacted by their pet. The number of dog owners is increasing due to the growing inclination for dogs as companion animals.

Over the past several decades, there has been a huge growth in spending on pets. Pets help the older population because they provide companionship and encourage physical activity in their owners.

Pet owners have to provide for their animals' needs, which includes a balanced diet for overall health. Given that dog grooming products aid in the prevention of potential health problems, including skin infections, it is anticipated that the rising trend of dog companionship would boost market revenue for these goods.

Market Trends For Dog Grooming Products



Based on product type, the market study of dog grooming products showed that the shampoos and conditioners segment had the most share in 2023. Skin problems arise less frequently while using shampoos and conditioners.

Dog shampoos are intended to nourish and moisturize a dog's skin and coat, maintaining the health of the coat and lessening irritation and dryness. They have components that support the hydration and health of the skin.

Very few dog owners give their pets human shampoo. The market share of pet shampoos and conditioners is rising dramatically as more people become aware of the advantages of using these products. Dog shampoos are designed to meet the demands of the furry friend since the pH of dog skin differs from that of human skin. Skin irritation decreases as a result of maintaining the natural oil balance on the dog's skin and hair. As a result, increased consumer knowledge of dog shampoos and conditioners is driving up demand for them and, in turn, driving up the market value of dog grooming products.

Global Market for Dog Grooming Products: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the dog grooming products market growth throughout the regions. These are:



The market for dog grooming products is expected to be led in 2023 by Asia Pacific, according to the most recent research. There has been a sharp increase in demand for pet grooming products in the area due to increased awareness.

Additionally, throughout the forecast period, Asia Pacific's high dog population is anticipated to present profitable prospects for the dog grooming products business.

The region's pet owner groups are more conscious of the possible health hazards linked to pets who are not properly groomed. For example, dogs may run in the wild and clip their nails, as they always have. They can't do that indoors, and growing nails force a dog to change how it walks, which can accelerate the onset of arthritis in the hips and legs and result in untimely death.

Global Dog Grooming Products Market: Key Players

According to the market data on dog grooming products, the majority of companies are investing heavily in growing their footprint, especially in well-known regions of the world.

In this sector, growth and innovation are also being driven via partnerships and collaborations. One of the main tactics used by market participants is the launch of new products, which is anticipated to accelerate market growth throughout the course of the projected period.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global dog grooming products market:



Ancol Pet Products Limited

Beaphar B.V.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

Ferplast S.p.A.

Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

SynergyLabs

The Hartz Mountain Corporation Wahl Clipper Corporation

Key Developments



Super Soaper, a 2023 startup in the pet grooming industry, debuted its flagship product, Super Soaper Fresh Citrus, an inventive pet shampoo solution that aims to make grooming furry companions easier. Thanks to Super Soaper's ground-breaking solution, pet owners no longer have to cope with challenging and time-consuming pet grooming tasks.

An American business called OM Botanical introduced a plant-based dog shampoo in 2023 that is gentle, safe, and beneficial for dog skin. Pet owners sometimes don't know about the dangerous substances in dog shampoos. Thus, a safe plant-based shampoo was launched. As part of a joint venture with Mikhaiel Logistics, The Rolf C. Hagen Group, a multinational manufacturer and distributor of pet products, erected a brand-new 200,000-square-foot distribution facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2023. With this strategic site development, it hopes to improve customer service and increase its distribution capacity in the western United States.

Global Dog Grooming Products Market Segmentation



Product Type



Toothbrushes and Toothpastes



Shampoos and Conditioners



Combs & Brushes



Clippers & Scissors



Nail Grinders

Others (Dryers, Trimmers, etc.)

End-use



Residential



Commercial





Veterinary Hospitals





Pet Care Centers

Others

Age Group



Junior



Adult

Senior

Distribution Channel



Online





E-commerce Websites



Company Website



Offline





Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

