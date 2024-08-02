Dave & Buster's Launches Reimagined Store In Orange, CA On August 9

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grab Your Crew – the First 200 People in Line at the Grand Opening to Receive Free Games for a Year!

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Dave & Buster's , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports watching destination for families and friends, announces the re-opening of its completely reimagined location in Orange, California at 20 City Boulevard West on Friday, August 9.

The newly updated location brings everything families and crew connectors alike love about Dave & Buster's, reimagined with innovative gaming activities and groundbreaking ways for crews to play – including The Arena, interactive Social Bays and an immersive watch experience.

Get ready for entertainment like never before. Here's what you can expect:



The Arena: Created exclusively for Dave & Buster's, The Arena offers revolutionary gameplay technology identified by the brand. Guests will have a multitude of ways to connect and compete with friends in a captivating, wall-to-wall gaming environment. For a limited time, the experience will be available for only $5 per person, per session. With a fully transparent exterior, The Arena allows up to eight players to participate at a time. The versatile gaming unit features intuitive and invisible tracking technologies, along with immersive media, audio and tactile solutions to deliver futuristic gaming experiences.

Interactive Social Bays: Brace yourself for new experiences with high-tech interactive gaming in our High-Tech Darts & Social Shuffleboard Bays. Hang with friends in a private, reservable Social Bay in impressive private suites for two to six players. Darts and Shuffleboard have been re-invented with mind-blowing digital interactivity for the coolest, tech-savvy versions ever!

Immersive Watch: The All-New Dave & Buster's Watch Experience is a must for sports games and events. With a 40-foot screen, every seat is the best in the house. Immerse yourself in the action with top-notch surround sound thanks to dozens of additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar.

Evolved Menu: Dave & Buster's craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the revamped chef-crafted menu, packed with mouthwatering new and improved options for every craving!

Sleek New Store Design Inside & Out: Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect Eat, Drink, Play and Watch destination! Midway & Prizes: Of course, Dave & Buster's still has its iconic Midway! Over 120 games, VR experiences and epic prizes await! Social Bays are available to book for elevated, private group events.

"Our new Dave & Buster's Orange is the

premier entertainment destination," says General Manager Matt Petralia. "We're thrilled to welcome our valued guests for the grand opening and excited to have our neighbors experience this incredible transformation – from our giant 40-foot WOW Wall to the immersive gaming environment and all-new High-Tech Darts & Social Shuffleboard Bays, it's the ultimate experience and we can't wait to see you!"

Don't miss the celebratory week-long party and specials, starting with the Grand Re-Launch Event on Friday, August 9 at 10 am, where the first 200 people in line will receive free games for a year! Terms & conditions apply. From August 10-15, Dave & Buster's will keep the festivities going with nearly a whole week of events for you and your crew:



Saturday, 8/10: Social Bay Saturday & Block Party

Show off your dance moves with an EDM DJ and engage in some friendly competition in the new Social Bays to win prizes like a new mountain bike, coolers and more.

Sunday, 8/11: Family Day & Sunday Sips

Grab your mom, dad, brothers, sisters, cousins and everyone in between for a fun day of yard games like corn hole, plus a competition in The Arena for the chance to win more prizes.

Monday, 8/12: Race Your Way Through Monday

Start your engines, Mario Kart fans! Dave & Buster's is hosting a Mario Kart competition where you can win free Power Cards for you and your crew.

Tuesday, 8/13: Smash Your Way Through Tuesday

Leave the office early and come smash one of Dave & Buster's NEW Smashburgers with some co-workers while enjoying 1⁄2-Priced Happy Hour Specials from 3 pm – 6 pm.

Wednesday, 8/14: 1⁄2-Priced Games & Holiday Showcase

Celebrate Hump Day with 1⁄2-Priced Games all day long. VIPs are preparing for Holiday Parties EARLY with an invite-only Holiday Sneak Peek Event!

Thursday, 8/15: Thirsty Thursday College Night Calling all college students! Come enjoy Thirsty Thursday and show your school ID to redeem a complimentary $10 of Game Play.

Specials throughout the week will include Dave & Buster's Half Price Happy Hour, where guests

can enjoy 1⁄2 price drink specials on the new Tres Tequila Rita, 22 oz Domestic Drafts, wine, Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade and D&B Long Island Iced Tea.

Dave & Buster's Orange, CA hours of operation are Sunday through Tuesday from 10 am – midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 1 am. For more information, please visit

About Dave & Buster's

