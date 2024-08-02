Announcement: Colonial River Wealth Management, Chooses Axxcess Platform - National Conference - August 2, 2024
CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxcess platform announces today that Colonial River Wealth Management has completed a strategic integration with the Axxcess Platform, a leading provider of wealth management solutions for high-net-worth clients and the advisors that service them. The partnership delivers value-added operational and administrative services coupled with significant enhancements to the firm's client experience.
"Axxcess is a TAMP that partners with more than 8 custodians and helps us immediately expand our suite of services to our clients," said
Devin Garofalo, CEO of Colonial River. "This gives our clients the ability to hold their assets in the custodian that they feel most comfortable with, access lending and research, while Axxcess
provides a white labeled platform that is driven through our brand. Axxcess provides us with a wide variety of institutional
managers coupled with alternative managers in a seamless UMA/UMH experience. Their trade order management system
ensures that client trades are done efficiently and effectively."
About Colonial River Wealth Management
Headquartered in Virginia, Colonial River has five offices and serves more than $580 million of customer assets and provides planning, investment services, and retirement services. Colonial River is an SEC Registered RIA. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member
FINRA /SIPC . Investment advice offered through Colonial River Investments, LLC. a registered investment advisor. Colonial River Investments and Colonial River Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Headquartered in Carlsbad CA, the Axxcess Platform is a leading TAMP focused on high-net-worth clients and the advisors that serve them. Axxcess is an SEC registered firm. To learn more about Axxcess Platform, please visit:
