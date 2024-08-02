(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Single Day Tickets on Sale Friday, August 2
with Nicky Jam and Arcángel Performing September 13 and
Luis R Conriquez and Codiciado September 14
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RUMBAZO
– the annual Latin music festival taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
September 13-14 – will now feature De La Ghetto, Yng Lvcas, Lupita Infante, Venesti and more along with previously announced headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado and Arcángel for the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration.
Brought to life in partnership with Billboard
and presented by Estrella Jalisco , the two-day fiesta's single day-lineups have Nicky Jam, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and Venesti taking the stage September 13 and Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, Yng Lvcas and Lupita Infante performing September 14.
Single Day GA and VIP Tickets On Sale at RumbazoFest/Tickets
"We listened to the fans and are excited to bring even more top Latin talent to downtown Las Vegas," said a RUMBAZO Organizer. "Whether you attend one day or all weekend, you'll discover amazing up-and-coming artists and celebrate with your favorite headliner."
RUMBAZO Daily Lineups:
Friday, September 13
Nicky Jam
Arcángel
De La Ghetto
Venesti
DJ AR
Gabby Got It
DARUMAS
Dirty Dave
DJ 5.Slow
Saturday, September 14
Luis R
Conriquez
Codiciado
Yng Lvcas
Lupita Infante
DJ Exile
Yo Quiero Silla
Vortxz
Danco
Miguel
y
Sus Kompaz
General Admission tickets include access to multiple bars, local Latin cuisine, live performances and additional experiences. GA Weekend tickets start at $99 and GA Single Day tickets start at $59.
VIP tickets offer upfront viewing, a dedicated entrance, exclusive bathrooms and all GA benefits. VIP Weekend prices start at $149 and VIP Single Day tickets start at $99.
The event is open to guests ages 18+ and tickets can be purchased at rumbazofest/tickets . For more information, visit rumbazofest or follow RUMBAZO on social media at @rumbazofestival.
Anheuser Busch is a 21+ company. Please drink responsibly.
For photos and a sizzle reel from the 2023 RUMBAZO, click here . Credit: Alive Coverage
RUMBAZO
