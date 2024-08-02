Join WANDA's Sisterhood Supper In Celebrating Black Cowboy Heritage While Investing In Women In Oklahoma

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TULSA, Okla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Oklahoma gears up for rodeo weekend, a significant cultural event that brings together the rich heritage of Black cowboys, WANDA's Sisterhood Supper stands out as a powerful gathering on Sunday, August 11, 2024 in Tulsa. Featuring Chef Tiffany Tisdale-Braxton, this event will include special remarks from Oklahoma City Councilmember Nikki Nice and senior leadership from Oklahoma State University.

The Sisterhood Supper will feature cuisine from James Beard Award judges Chef Tiffany Tisdale-Braxton and remarks from Oklahoma State University alumnus and WANDA Founder and CEO, Tambra Raye Stevenson, MPH, MA along with Oklahoma City Councilmember Nikki Nice who is running for the Oklahoma State Senate.

Since its inception in 2017, WANDA's Sisterhood Suppers have united over 600 women, celebrating foodways, strengthening community bonds, and supporting future food sheroes. This year's supper highlights the legacy of women leading from farm to health through the power of food.

The celebration benefits the WANDA Scholars Program, supporting women pursuing degrees in agriculture, nutrition, and dietetics. Founded by Oklahoma State University alumnus Tambra Stevenson, WANDA has expanded globally. "We are thrilled to host the Sisterhood Supper to honor local women food leaders and invest in a new generation with the WANDA Scholars Program," said Stevenson, founder and CEO of WANDA.

"Together, we can cultivate a more equitable and empowered future."

"Being the featured chef at WANDA's Sisterhood Supper hosted in Tulsa, is profoundly important because it allows us to celebrate our rich culinary heritage, build strong community bonds, and create a supportive space where Black and Brown women can share their stories and inspire one another," said Chef Tiffany Tisdale-Braxton. "In a city with such a complex historical past, these gatherings are crucial for fostering unity, empowerment, and cultural pride as we move forward towards a more equitable future."

"As a WANDA Scholarship recipient, I am immensely grateful for this opportunity. Through the WANDA Scholarship, I was able to apply my teaching skills in a meaningful way. As a future physician assistant, I plan to use this experience to educate patients and clients about the profound impact of food on the mind, body, and soul. I encourage everyone to donate to the WANDA Fund, as it truly makes a difference," said Valeze' Law-Vaughn, a WANDA Scholar and a nutrition graduate from Oklahoma State University.

Secure your seat and contribute to a worthy cause by purchasing your ticket or donating one at . You can also donate to the Fund directly at . Guests are invited to dress in their best Cowboy Carter-inspired chic attire and immerse themselves in a worthy cause.

