Availability Of The 2024 First Half-Year Financial Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Availability of the 2024 First Half-Year financial Report
In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of the AMF, we inform you that the 2024 first half-year financial report is available on the company's website ( ) in the section“Investors” –“Regulated information” -“2024” –“Half-Year Financial statements”, and that this report has been filed with the AMF.
Paris,
August, 2nd 2024.
Attachment
Ipsos SA_Press Release_Availability of the 2024 First Half-year Financial Report
MENAFN02082024004107003653ID1108511153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.