MAD20 Donates $50,000 Of Training To Minorities In Cybersecurity, A Nonprofit Focusing On Closing The Workforce Gap

MAD20 Donates $50,000 Worth of Training to MiC, A Nonprofit Focusing on Closing the Workforce and Leadership Development Gap in Cybersecurity

- Mary N. Chaney, Chairwoman, CEO & President at Minorities in CybersecurityMANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAD20 Technologies , a leading provider of cybersecurity training on MITRE ATT&CK®, is thrilled to announce the donation of 100 annual subscription licenses for its comprehensive training program to Minorities in Cybersecurity in partnership with MiC Talent Solutions. These organizations work together to develop and upskill underrepresented cybersecurity talent through technical training, leadership development, and mentorship.This contribution underscores MAD20's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cybersecurity industry through their $1,000,000 ATT&CK The Gap Campaign , aimed at narrowing the gender, ethnic, and socioeconomic gap in the cybersecurity industry through continuous upskilling, reskilling, and assessment. The initiative also supports former members of the US military and allied armed forces. MAD20's cybersecurity training program, originally designed by MITRE EngenuityTM and spun out in 2023, is recognized for its comprehensive curriculum on MITRE ATT&CK®. The curriculum equips learners, known as Defenders, with constant skill development and assessment to better defend against today's most advanced cyber threats."Minorities in Cybersecurity and MiC Talent Solutions perfectly align with our campaign's mission." said Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20. "Their focus on not only training but also helping to place diverse leaders who provide support to others is exactly what is needed. Moreover, their continued mentorship beyond initial hiring, combined with their track record of success, makes this a perfect partnership."Minorities in Cybersecurity, Inc. (MiC) is dedicated to developing underrepresented leaders in cybersecurity through courses, mentorship, and support services, focusing on essential "corporate survival skills." Its subsidiary, MiC Talent Solutions, offers recruiting, direct hire, apprenticeships, and professional service contracting solutions, including a Department of Labor National Registered Apprenticeship Program for technical training. Together, MiC and MiC Talent provide comprehensive support, training, and job placement services, fostering an ecosystem for underrepresented cybersecurity professionals. They have developed over 170 individuals across 8 countries, with ongoing training for 84 apprentices and significant job placements and promotions within the industry."We are thrilled to announce this partnership with MAD20 to offer access to MITRE ATTACK training, which will further assist MiC and MiC Talent Solutions with their mission of training and developing the next generation of cybersecurity talent." said Mary N. Chaney, Chairwoman, CEO & President at Minorities in Cybersecurity. "This collaboration will further enhance our capability to provide individuals with both the technical and leadership skills needed to succeed in their career."This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and supported cybersecurity workforce. By empowering Minorities in Cybersecurity and MiC Talent Solutions fellows with top-tier training resources, MAD20 and MiC are working together to build a safer, more secure digital world.For media inquiries, please contact:Alex MoazzamiHead of Public RelationsMAD20.........tionsMinorities in Cybersecurity, MiC Talent SolutionsAbout MAD20:MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CK® DefenderTM (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE EngenuityTM, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation (a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs) on behalf of U.S. government sponsors). MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government.For more information, please visit .About Minorities in Cybersecurity and MiC Talent Solutions:Minorities in Cybersecurity, Inc. (MiC) is a cybersecurity leadership development organization. Our courses and programming are specifically designed to assist individuals with "corporate survival skills" (what others call "soft skills") needed to build their career. MiC believes with leadership development and providing mentorship and coaching they can help fill the existing gap in the support and development of underrepresented leaders in the field.Through their Department of Labor National Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP), MiC Talent Solutions, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of MiC and provides recruiting, direct hire, apprenticeships, augmented staff, and professional service contracting for organizations searching for underrepresented talent.Combined, MiC and MiC Talent create an ecosystem whereby they support cybersecurity professionals throughout their career and provide job opportunities from organizations vested in their success. To date MiC and MiC Talent have developed over 170 individuals in 8 countries, including 29 states in the US plus DC. They currently have 84 apprentices being trained as Cybersecurity Analysts, with an additional 50 scheduled to start in September. There have been 26 new jobs accepted, 3 apprentice placements and 5 executive level promotions.________________________________________Note to Editor:For additional information on this announcement or to schedule an interview with representatives from MAD20 or Minorities in Cybersecurity, please use the contact information provided above.The views and opinions contained in this Press Release are those of MAD20 only and should not be construed as an official position or endorsement of any vendor, goods, and/or services by The MITRE Corporation or MITRE EngenuityTM.

