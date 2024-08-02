(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IICSR Group Logo

IICSR Group proudly presents the IICSR Sustainability Dialogues 2024 to accelerate sustainable development.

- Harsha Saxena, MD IICSR GroupMUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainable development has become a priority for the business community as much as for the development sector and the Government. Although the and industry leaders set large-scale conferences and targets, the ground numbers convey different stories about the impact of climate change felt by humanity.According to the statistics, there has been a drastic increase in floods-1.7 per cent under 3°C of warming (bars); as per the IPCC , the number of hungry people increased by over 1 million as per UNICEF in 2024 across 39 countries and the Gender pay gap parity-women earn 16% less globally on average than men-is also increasing, slowing the process of sustainable development.Harsha Saxena, Managing Director of IICSR Group, believes that the lack of knowledge, processes and collaborations to achieve the sustainable development goals is one of the major causes we aren't reaching the desired numbers and are closer to reaching 1.5 degrees with every passing day.To circumvent climate change and accelerate the movement of sustainable development, we at IICSR Group are organising IICSR Sustainability Dialogues worldwide. This initiative brings people together to network, collaborate, and join forces to find innovative solutions to achieve SDG goals.IICSR Sustainability dialogues 2024 is being conducted at:Goa on 3rd August at 11 am at Riva Beach resort, Mandrem, GoaBanglore 6th August at 7 pm IST at Park Avenue, Koramangala, BanglorePune on 12th August at 6 pm IST at Cafe Voyage, Koregaon Park, PuneMumbai on 13th August at 6 pm IST at GovEva, Nariman Point, MumbaiPalo Alto on 22nd August at 5 pm PST at Hanahaus, Palo Alto, CaliforniaToronto on 24th October at 6 pm EST at Dineen Coffee, 199 Bay St., TorontoNew York on 14th November at 5 pm EST at Los Tacos, Times Square, NYCPeople interested in impact entrepreneurship, professionals in ESG/CSR/Sustainability/Human rights/Circular economy/NetZero or allied areas, students or researchers, impact investors, or curious learners could join and exchange learnings, network and collaborate.RSVP:

