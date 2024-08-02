What A Finish! What A Start! Unveiling The True Last Days Of Christ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his compelling new book, "What a Finish! What a Start!", author Fred A. Kuypers takes readers on a chronological journey through the last month of Jesus Christ's life on Earth. This work not only highlights key moments of Christ's final days but also challenges longstanding myths deeply rooted in traditional religious teachings.Fred Kuypers, whose life transformed after his service in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, embarked on a spiritual quest that led him to embrace Christianity in 1980. With no formal theological education but an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, Fred educated himself through correspondence courses, internet resources, and active participation in a local church that prioritized direct engagement with the Bible. He received a Diploma from "Faith Bible Institute" which was a three-year study in Bible doctrine. It is not a degree but it was intense study.His previous book, "The Path along God's Highway ," and his latest work stem from a disillusionment with the "false information" propagated by various world religions. Fred Kuypers asserts that many religious practices-ranging from sacraments and pillars to repetitive prayers-are man-made attempts to please God, diverging from the simplicity of the gospel as he understands it."What a Finish! What a Start!" argues that salvation should be seen as a gift entirely dependent on God's grace through Jesus Christ's sacrifice, rather than human efforts. Fred aims to correct misconceptions and question traditions that have distorted the biblical account of Jesus' mission and sacrifice. He emphasizes that true faith is not about adhering to rituals but about a personal belief in Jesus' work on the cross, which he describes as the ultimate act that pleased God.Fred's narrative is not just theological but also deeply personal. He reflects on his journey of faith and how it has influenced his understanding and teaching of Christianity. His primary goal, as he states, is to remain faithful-faithful to God, His word, and to presenting the truth to others.The book challenges readers to scrutinize their beliefs and the religious traditions they may have uncritically inherited. It encourages a return to the biblical texts to rediscover what has been overshadowed by centuries of cultural and doctrinal layers.Fred Kuypers invites readers to explore his work and reflections further on his websites, Fredakuypers and Fredakuypers, where he continues to share insights and foster discussions on living a faith-centered life.In "What a Finish! What a Start!", Fred Kuypers offers not just a recounting of Christ's final days but a call to reexamine the foundations of Christian faith, making it a must-read for those seeking to understand Christianity free from the embellishments of human tradition.

