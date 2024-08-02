Truxton Announces A Number Of New Colleagues And Promotions

“Truxton is constantly and perpetually searching for new colleagues who can help us serve our clients better,” said Tom Stumb, CEO and Chairman.“For the past twenty years, we have been blessed to attract a group of people who are passionate about doing the right thing for each one of our clients. We believe that we have the best team in the business.”

Truxton Wealth adds depth to the advisory team, bringing diverse expertise to the firm. Charles Vance, JD brings his experience practicing family law and 30 years of law enforcement to his unique role, serving as both Vice President, Wealth Advisor and Director of Security. Brandt Warner, JD, CFP® joins the team as Assistant Vice President, Wealth Advisor. Mr. Warner earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law and holds a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM designation. John Gleason, CPA, joins the team as an Associate Wealth Advisor & Tax Strategist. Mr. Gleason earned his Master of Accountancy from Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA), previously serving as an Audit Manager at Ernst & Young.

Also joining the Wealth team are Laura Frith, Client Service Specialist, and Garrett Rudolph, Portfolio Analyst. Mrs. Frith brings a diverse business background to the team, previously working in wealth management, non-profit administration, and marketing. Mr. Rudolph is a graduate of Union University and is currently pursuing his CFA Charter.

Truxton Banking adds veteran experience with Brad Bartkowiak, Vice President, and Andrea Bishop, Banking Specialist, joining the team. Mr. Bartkowiak brings twenty years of banking experience to the team, previously working with Wells Fargo Bank, US Bancorp, Fifth Third Bank and JPMorgan Chase Bank. Ms. Bishop bring over twenty years of banking experience to the team with an emphasis in loan administration and client service.

Joining the Treasury Management team, Truxton adds Krista Conaway, Treasury Officer, and Sara McMahan, Deposit Operations Specialist. Ms. Conaway brings six years of banking experience with a focus on Treasury Management. Mrs. McMahan has spent the last five years in banking, previously at FirstBank and Encore.

Additionally, Truxton announced new roles for Joseph Staub, who was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Compliance, and Vanita Murphy, who was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Administration. Mr. Staub joined Truxton in 2022 as a Credit Administrator, and Ms. Murphy joined in 2018 as a Loan Administrator.

“We are excited to have this accomplished group of professionals,” said Derrick Jones, President and Director.“Their collective talent, experience and energy is considerable, as is their unwavering commitment to serve sophisticated clients at the highest levels. We look forward to their contributions to improving client outcomes and positioning our business for future growth.”

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.