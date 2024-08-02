Flewber Global Inc. To Launch On-Demand Air Mobility Service In New York Tri-State Area August 5Th.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flewber's new mobile app available on both Android and IOS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flewber Global Inc., a pioneer in on-demand air travel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative service, Flewber Hops, in the greater New York Tri-State area, commencing on Monday, August 5th. With a mission to transform by bringing the convenience of ride-sharing from the street to the skies, Flewber Hops is set to redefine local and regional by offering consumers a“new way to get around” as a precursor to urban and regional air mobility.

By leveraging underutilized and little known local and regional airports, to bring its Hops service closer to the consumer, Flewber offers an unprecedented level of flexibility and accessibility through its user-friendly and newly launched mobile app, available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Passengers, in under a minute, can effortlessly book an entire aircraft or opt for individual seats starting at an affordable $199. This fresh new approach democratizes air travel, making it a viable option for both business and leisure travelers.

Flewber Hops flights will be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary and full FAA Part 135 regulated operator, Ponderosa Air, in the low carbon emission Cirrus Vision Jet, known for its efficiency and advanced safety technology. The Vision Jet is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and the Garmin Safe Return Auto Land feature, which allows the aircraft to land itself in the unlikely event of an emergency.

"We are excited to introduce Flewber Hops to the dynamic New York Tri-State market," said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber Global. "Our goal is to transform the way people travel by offering an affordable, seamless, and enjoyable new way to get around. With Flewber Hops, you can soar above the noise, bypass congested traffic, and escape crowded trains and airport terminals. By combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled service, we are confident that Flewber Hops will revolutionize the industry."

Committed to providing a safe and exceptional travel experience, Flewber has future plans to expand its Hops service beyond the New York Tri-State area. With a vision to transform air travel nationwide, the company will be targeting such key markets as Florida, Washington DC, California and others for future launches. By replicating the anticipated success of its New York operation, Flewber aims to provide convenient, on-demand air travel options to a broader customer base across the United States and beyond.

About Flewber Global Inc.

Flewber Global Inc. is a leading innovator in on-demand air travel. With a focus on technology, safety and customer experience, Flewber Hops is building the bridge to the future of transportation by making air travel accessible, convenient, and affordable to a larger demographic.

