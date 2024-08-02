FAIR Uncovers Internal DHS Report Indicating That The Illegal Biden-Harris Cuba-Haiti-Nicaragua-Venezuela Parole Program Is Riddled With Fraud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents obtained by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reveal that the department has been rubberstamping parole applications without verifying information provided by sponsors or parolees. The explosive new report has allegedly led to the quiet pause on the CHNV program.

An internal department investigation shows that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviewed thousands of applications for the CHNV parole program "to identify patterns, trends, and potential fraud indicators." The internal report, obtained by FAIR, suggests massive fraud in the application process, and specifically, fraudulent information used in thousands of Form I-134A, the paperwork a sponsor files with USCIS for each alien seeking parole through the CHNV program. Nearly a half a million people were allowed to enter the country between October 2022 and March 2024 under the CHNV program.

The internal review found evidence of fraud that includes the use of fake Social Security Numbers (SSNs), including SSNs of deceased individuals, and the use of false phone numbers. Many applications listed the same physical address. Some 100 addresses were listed on over 19,000 forms, and many parole applicants applied from a single property (including a mobile park home, warehouse, and storage unit). In addition, many applications were submitted by the same IP address. If this weren't bad enough, the same exact answers to Form I-134A questions were provided on hundreds of applications – in some instances, the same answer was used by over 10,000 applicants.

"This damning internal report further confirms that the sole focus of the Biden-Harris administration, when it comes to illegal immigration, is getting as many people into the country as they can, by any means necessary, and at the risk of national security," charged Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "The

CHNV program was established without congressional authorization and in violation of statutory requirements that parole be granted only on a case-by-case basis for explicit national interest or humanitarian purposes.

"Not only has the administration made a mockery of the law, DHS's internal investigation proves that USCIS ignored blatant fraud and confirmed applications despite fictitious information," continued Stein. "The obvious questions that must be asked now are who gave the orders to ignore fraud? Has the agency taken steps to stop it? And what, if anything, is DHS doing to track down and potentially revoke parole for the many thousands of people granted entry after filing fraudulent applications?

"It is also imperative that Congress take immediate action to shut down the illegal and fraud-ridden CHNV program that the Biden-Harris administration has been using to mask the full scope of the illegal immigration crisis created by their policies," Stein concluded.

