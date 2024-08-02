Kuehn Law Encourages GABC, CBZ, RCM, And CPTN Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



German American Bancorp, (NASDAQ: GABC ) Click to Learn More

German American Bancorp has agreed to merge with Heartland BancCorp. Based on the anticipated number of Heartland common shares outstanding at the time of closing, German American would issue around 7.66 million shares of its common stock as part of the proposed transaction.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ) Click to Learn More

CBIZ has entered into a definitive agreement with Marcum, LLP. The proposed cash-and-stock transaction is valued at around $2.3 billion. It is anticipated that roughly half of the transaction consideration will be paid in cash, with the rest in shares of CBIZ common stock.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM ) Click to Learn More

R1 RCM Inc. has agreed to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $14.30 per share.



Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN ) Click to Learn More

Cepton Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. For $3.17 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC