ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta, a city known for its rich history and vibrant community, is home to some of the most experienced personal injury law firms in the United States. These firms have demonstrated unparalleled commitment to their clients and the justice system. Below, we have highlighted the top 10 most experienced personal injury law firms in Atlanta, Georgia.

1. Law Office of Don Edwards , LLC

- Overview: Known as 'The OG of PI,' the Law Office of Don Edwards, LLC, has been a cornerstone in Atlanta's legal community since 1973. As lawyer personal injury , Attorney Don Edwards reflects professional accomplishments during his distinguished career. He has for the past five decades served his clients, his profession and the African American community in Atlanta.

Founder of The Law Office of Don Edwards & a civil litigation specialist, his professional focus is on personal injury cases. His work has annually earned him the Martindale-Hubbell“AV” rating, the highest rating offered by this nationally recognized law directory. Attorney Edwards has consistently been selected as one of Georgia's Super Lawyers year after year.

- Specialization: Personal injury lawyer , Slip and Fall, Wrongful Death, Auto & Trucking Collisions, and Vaccine Injury cases.

2. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Law Office

- Overview: Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is a global litigation firm with over 1,000 attorneys and 34 offices worldwide. Established in 1975, the firm focuses exclusively on business litigation and arbitration, making it one of the most formidable forces in the legal industry.

- Specialization: Business litigation, arbitration, and high-stakes commercial disputes.

3. The Law Firm of Hathaway & Kunz, LLP

- Overview: Founded in 1975 by former Wyoming governor Stanley K. Hathaway and his partner Brent R. Kunz, this firm has a long history of serving the people and businesses of Wyoming. The firm is committed to carrying on its founders' legacy with a spirit of dedication and advocacy.

- Specialization: Business law, environmental law, and civil litigation.

4. Keker, Van Nest & Peters

- Overview: With nearly 48 years of experience, Keker, Van Nest & Peters is renowned for handling complex cases that often go to trial. The firm is known for its skilled trial lawyers who excel in high-stakes litigation.

- Specialization: Trial litigation, intellectual property, and commercial disputes.

5. Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

-Overview: Founded in 1997 by David Boies and Jonathan D. Schiller, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP quickly became one of the leading law firms in America. The firm is recognized for its expertise in handling high-profile and complex cases.

- Specialization: Antitrust, international arbitration, and complex commercial litigation.

6. Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP

- Overview: Since its founding in 1974, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP has grown into one of New York's most respected mid-size law firms. The firm is known for its multidisciplinary law practice combined with a distinguished government relations practice.

- Specialization: Government relations, commercial law, and real estate.

7. Jordan Coyne LLP Law Office

- Overview: Founded in 1984, Jordan Coyne LLP is committed to ethical practice, attention to detail, and client advocacy. The firm's 40 years of experience have earned it a reputation for handling complex legal matters with precision.

- Specialization: Insurance defense, professional liability, and employment law.

8. Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC

- Overview: Established in 1975 in Jackson, Tennessee, Rainey, Kizer has grown significantly and continues to provide top-tier legal services across a broad range of industries. The firm is the largest in Jackson and serves clients throughout Tennessee.

- Specialization: Healthcare law, business litigation, and insurance defense.

9. Hutchens Law Firm LLP

- Overview: Founded in 1980, Hutchens Law Firm LLP began with a small staff and has grown into a respected firm known for compassionate and effective legal representation.

- Specialization: Real estate law, family law, and estate planning.

10. Zick, Voss, Politte, Richardson & Brinker, P.C.

- Overview: Established in 1983, Zick, Voss, Politte, Richardson & Brinker, P.C. has over 41 years of experience assisting clients with a wide range of legal needs. The firm is known for its personalized service and strong community involvement.

- Specialization: Real estate transactions, business law, and estate planning.

About the Survey

This ranking was determined based on an independant research focusing on various critical factors, including client reviews, service quality, professional certifications, and the overall reputation within the legal community. High experience played a pivotal role in the evaluation, with firms demonstrating extensive expertise and a long history of successful case outcomes receiving higher rankings. The Law Office of Don Edwards, LLC, stood out due to its over 50 years of experience, securing its place among the top law firms in Atlanta, Georgia.

