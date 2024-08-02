Beginning Expansion In Buffalo: Rally House Mckinley Parkway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest-growing sports merchandise and apparel retailer in the nation, opens Rally House McKinley Parkway across from McKinley Plaza and just two miles northwest from Highmark Stadium.

Rally House opened their first storefront location in Buffalo with Rally House Walden Galleria this past April, now the company begins their expansion in Buffalo with its second store in the city, Rally House McKinley Parkway. Now open just in time for season, the new location is currently welcoming customers. The team is excited to help shoppers score the perfect gear for the stadium, the office or school. "Buffalo loves its sports teams," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "We can't wait to provide its fans with an unmatched selection of gear they won't be able to find anywhere else."

Gear for the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Buffalo Bisons, New York Mets and Buffalo Bandits can be found at Rally House McKinley Parkway, among others. Fans of collegiate teams in the area will be pleased to find a selection of college gear, too, for teams like the SUNY Buffalo, Syracuse Orange and Rochester Yellowjackets. Shoppers can browse popular brands like Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, New Era and more.



Carefully curated to highlight Buffalo's unique culture, the local gear section at Rally House McKinley Parkway has something for every resident and tourist. From Buffalo-themed puzzles and games to apparel featuring local landmarks, shoppers will find the perfect gifts and collectibles in the local section.



About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

