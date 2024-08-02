IKO Unveils Newly Revamped Roof-Fasttm Cap And Base: A Customer-Driven Solution For Low-Slope Roofing

"At IKO, we are

committed to delivering products that truly meet the needs of our diverse customer base," said Vince Carrier, residential product development manager at IKO North America. "The improvements made to Roof-FastTM Cap and Base reflect our dedication to innovation, product quality and the installer's valued input. By incorporating feedback and expanding our product's accessibility with multilingual support, we aim to provide a solution that resonates with both residential as well as commercial applications across North America."

Integrating user preferences, Roof-FastTM Cap and Base now come in full squares instead of short square rolls, aligning with how roofers measure and estimate materials for easier calculations and application. Additionally, the product now comes wrapped in a band instead of a box or bag, reducing packaging waste and simplifying handling. To further cater to IKO's diverse customer base, Roof-FastTM Cap and Base now include multilingual instructions in six languages - English, French, Spanish, Punjabi, Chinese (Simplified) and Polish. This ensures that users receive clear and easily comprehensible instructions in the language they are most comfortable with.

Low-slope roofs present unique challenges, but IKO Roof-FastTM Low-Slope Roofing Components are engineered to address these effectively. When paired together, Roof-FastTM Cap and Base create a robust, multilayer roofing system that helps ensure optimal leak protection and durability. This makes them an excellent choice for both new constructions and renovations of low-slope roofs, especially in climates prone to prolonged, wind-driven rain or ice dams. Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, Roof-FastTM provides the reliability needed to handle various roofing conditions.

IKO Roof-FastTM Base is constructed of a durable, reinforcing mat of nonwoven glass fibers that have been coated and permeated with polymer-modified asphalt.

It's a self-adhesive product that features the flexibility of either a self-adhered installation method that can easily be cold-applied, or an optional mechanical installation method.

IKO Roof-FastTM Cap is a self-adhered, polymer-modified cap sheet constructed of a durable, reinforcing mat of nonwoven glass fibers that have been coated and permeated before applying mineral surface. Available in a range of attractive colors, including White, Dual Brown, Slate Grey, Driftwood and Black, it can be used alone or in combination with Roof-FastTM Base.

Product Specifications