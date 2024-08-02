Universities Space Research Association Welcomes Christopher J. Damaren As New Trustee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Institutions of the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), comprising 121 esteemed universities, today announced the appointment of Christopher J. Damaren to the USRA Board of Trustees.

Dr. Damaren is currently Professor and Director of the Institute for Aerospace Studies at the University of Toronto. A distinguished expert in control systems for flexible aircraft, focusing on microsatellites, formation flying spacecraft, solar sails, and spacecraft dynamics, he has

made significant contributions to the control problems for structurally flexible robotic manipulators, flexible spacecraft, and spacecraft attitude control.

Since joining the University of Toronto Institute of Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) in 1999, Professor Damaren has led a research group dedicated to the dynamics and control of spacecraft, encompassing orbital, attitude, and structural motions. His current research interests include:



Spacecraft Dynamics and Control

Nonlinear Control System Design for Spacecraft Applications Microspacecraft Design Using Multidisciplinary Optimization

Professor Damaren received a BASc in Engineering Science

(Aerospace

Option)

from

the

University

of

Toronto

in

1985.

He

went

on

to

receive the MASc and Ph.D. degrees in 1987 and 1990, respectively, both in aerospace engineering from UTIAS.

He has co-authored over

200

publications,

115

of

which

have

appeared in

archival

journals. He

is

a

Fellow

of

the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute (CASI) and an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). He has been the USRA Council of Institutions representative for the University of Toronto for 18 years and has served on the Issues and Program Committee for 13 years.

He currently serves as Deputy Editor for the AIAA Journal of Guidance, Control, and Dynamics.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chris Damaren to the USRA Board of Trustees," said Jeffrey A. Isaacson, President and CEO of USRA. "His technical expertise in aerospace control systems and his years of experience on USRA's Council of Institutions will be invaluable to our Board and the institution."

About USRA Governance

USRA governance is grounded in the university community. USRA is an association of 121 universities engaged in space- and aeronautics-related research and education. University representatives compose the Council of Institutions. The Council establishes corporate bylaws and conducts elections for members of the Board of Trustees. The Board has sixteen members including ten regional trustees (one for each of ten geographic regional groups of universities), four at-large trustees, the Chair of the Council of Institutions, and the President and CEO (who is appointed by the Board).

ABOUT USRA

Founded

in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs under federal funding. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise.

More information about USRA is available at .

