BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of July 31, 2024
Date
8/2/2024 12:16:10 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of July 31, 2024
CLICHY – August 02, 2024
Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of July 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 42,270,689 shares, representing:
60,458,176 voting rights, 59,731,142 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
...
Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
...
| Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 1 45 19 56 09
...
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...
2024 Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
| 3 rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results
| October 23, 2024 (post market close)
| Full Year 2024 Results
| February 18, 2025 (post market close)
