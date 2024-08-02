Recruiting For Good To Help Fund Girl Sports And Prepare Them For 2028 LA Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution to fund girls elite sport camps by delivering staffing services.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why Recruiting for Good loves to fund girl sports? We will never know how 'GOOD' our girls can be...if we don't invest in their athletic ability and prepare them to compete against The World's Best at the Olympics!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; can choose which student/athlete to sponsor for 2028 LA Games.Carlos Cymerman adds, "I Love The Olympics because they have been part of my life since the 1968 (I was born in Mexico City). And I have attended The Summer Olympics in 1984 (LA), 1992 (Barcelona), 2000 (Sydney), 2004 (Athens), 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), was scheduled to attend Tokyo in 2020 (before it was cancelled for attendees). And look forward to The 2028 LA Games!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Student Athletes in 2025. To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Let's prepare Girls for 2028 LA Games; Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds by delivering staffing services to companies. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good, can choose which athlete to sponsor and support (Recruiting for Good will reward 10% of our placement fees to support girl sports). Recruiting for Good is currently focusing on three sports to fund/support Beach Volleyball, Soccer, and Tennis. for 2028 LA Games.Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit The World Awaits Your Arrival!

