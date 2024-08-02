Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) Announces Strategic Executive Appointments To Drive Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES), a leading innovator in the field of capillary electrophoresis technologies, is excited to announce the addition of three distinguished executives to its leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Mark Lies, PhD, Chief Officer (CTO)

Dr. Mark Lies, joins AES as the new Chief Officer. Dr. Lies brings significant experience in product and market management, product ideation, and strategy development from his previous roles at Beckman Coulter and SCIEX. He has been instrumental in the commercialization of capillary electrophoresis platforms which are widely used in the analytical characterization of many biopharmaceutical medicines.

Dr. Lies brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in understanding industry needs and commercializing innovative solutions. His deep knowledge of the business will greatly benefit AES as the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation in imaging capillary isoelectric focusing (iCIEF) and analytical characterization markets. His leadership will further enhance AES's commitment to advancing technology and meeting the evolving needs of our clients.

"I am very excited to be taking on this role at AES," stated Dr. Lies. "Through a clear understanding of customer problems, innovative solutioning, and nimble execution in all areas, we seek to grow our position in the iCIEF and analytical characterization markets."

Matthew Courtney, PhD, Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

Dr. Matthew Courtney serves as the Chief Sales Officer at AES, where he leads efforts to facilitate the adoption of new imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF) tools for enhanced biotherapeutic development. Holding a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a A. in Nanotechnology Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Dr. Courtney's specialization in capillary electrophoresis technologies has positioned him as a key contributor to advancing AES's offerings in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Mike Li, CPA, Chief Finance Officer (CFO)

Mike Li joins AES as Chief Finance Officer. A graduate of McGill University, Mike has been helping business owners since 2005 by focusing on key areas including day-to-day operations, tax savings, succession/retirement planning, and financing. After receiving his CPA designation, Mike completed the CICA In-Depth Tax course in 2012. Outside of office hours, Mike enjoys spending time with his young family and sharing his knowledge with his community.

About Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES):

Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (AES) is a pioneering company in the field of capillary electrophoresis technologies, dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry. With a focus on imaging capillary isoelectric focusing (iCIEF) and other analytical characterization techniques, AES continues to drive advancements that enable the development and analysis of biotherapeutics worldwide.

