Australia Online Retail Market Forecast To 2028: Non-Discretionary Spending Has Outpaced Discretionary Spending For The First Time Since 2018

Australia's online retail is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028 after a decline of 0.3% in 2028. The slowdown is due to the caution shown by shoppers on spending for non-essential categories.

For the first time since 2018, non-discretionary spending has outpaced discretionary spending, reflecting a notable shift in consumer priorities amidst an evolving economic landscape. Spending is set to come back in 2024 with a growth rate of 7.6% in online retail.

High Per Capita Spending on Online Retail

Spending per online buyer to reach $2,910 by 2028, up 6.7% from 2023 in Australia making it the country with highest spending on online retail globally after South Korea and China. 8 in 10 Australian households shopped online in 2023 and the frequency of purchase is continuously increasing since 2019.

Mobile accounts for 68% of online retail sales

Smartphone is the preferred device for online shoppers in Australia accounting for 68% of total online retail sales.

Grocery largest online retail category

Online grocery is the largest online retail category in 2023 with sales of $6.8 billion followed by clothing and appliance. Online grocery sales are expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2028 accounting for 7.3% of total grocery sales.

Report Coverage

The Australian Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in Australia. The forecast details online and offline growth for 12 product categories in Australia along with sizing of mobile commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 12 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in Australia.

The Retail market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2023-28 to reach $261.9 billion in 2028 from $239.7 billion in 2023. Online retail declined 0.3% to reach $42.2 billion in 2023 accounting for 17.6% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report



Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyer for 12 categories

Categories covered



Computer hardware and software



Consumer electronics



Personal Care



Clothing



Footwear, Luggage and Accessories



Sports and entertainment goods



Homeware and furniture



Toys



Grocery



Movie Tickets



Appliances (personal and home)

Media

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 12 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 12 categories

Online retail sales via mobile

Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile

Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Online retail market share eCommerce sales for key online retailers

Companies Featured



Amazon

Woolworths Food

Bunnings Group - Kmart, Target, Officeworks

MYER

JB Hi-Fi Australia

Coles Supermarkets

Coles Liquor

The Iconic

Apple

Chemical Warehouse Dan Murphy's



Key Attributes:

