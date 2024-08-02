عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Australia Online Retail Market Forecast To 2028: Non-Discretionary Spending Has Outpaced Discretionary Spending For The First Time Since 2018


8/2/2024 12:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia online Retail Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's online retail market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028 after a decline of 0.3% in 2028. The slowdown is due to the caution shown by shoppers on spending for non-essential categories.

For the first time since 2018, non-discretionary spending has outpaced discretionary spending, reflecting a notable shift in consumer priorities amidst an evolving economic landscape. Spending is set to come back in 2024 with a growth rate of 7.6% in online retail.

High Per Capita Spending on Online Retail

Spending per online buyer to reach $2,910 by 2028, up 6.7% from 2023 in Australia making it the country with highest spending on online retail globally after South Korea and China. 8 in 10 Australian households shopped online in 2023 and the frequency of purchase is continuously increasing since 2019.

Mobile accounts for 68% of online retail sales

Smartphone is the preferred device for online shoppers in Australia accounting for 68% of total online retail sales.

Grocery largest online retail category

Online grocery is the largest online retail category in 2023 with sales of $6.8 billion followed by clothing and appliance. Online grocery sales are expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2028 accounting for 7.3% of total grocery sales.

Report Coverage

The Australian Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in Australia. The forecast details online and offline growth for 12 product categories in Australia along with sizing of mobile commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 12 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in Australia.

The Retail market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2023-28 to reach $261.9 billion in 2028 from $239.7 billion in 2023. Online retail declined 0.3% to reach $42.2 billion in 2023 accounting for 17.6% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report

  • Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
  • Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
  • Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23
    • Online buyer for 12 categories
  • Categories covered
    • Computer hardware and software
    • Consumer electronics
    • Personal Care
    • Clothing
    • Footwear, Luggage and Accessories
    • Sports and entertainment goods
    • Homeware and furniture
    • Toys
    • Grocery
    • Movie Tickets
    • Appliances (personal and home)
    • Media
  • Total retail sales - Breakdown by 12 categories
  • Online retail sales - Breakdown by 12 categories
  • Online retail sales via mobile
    • Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile
  • Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C
  • Online retail market share
  • eCommerce sales for key online retailers

Companies Featured

  • Amazon
  • Woolworths Food
  • Bunnings Group - Kmart, Target, Officeworks
  • MYER
  • JB Hi-Fi Australia
  • Coles Supermarkets
  • Coles Liquor
  • The Iconic
  • Apple
  • Chemical Warehouse
  • Dan Murphy's


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 47
Forecast Period 2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $64.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7%
Regions Covered Australia


Key Topics Covered:

  • Australia retail market forecast 2023-28
  • Australia retail market Y-o-Y growth
  • Total retail sales by category, 2023
  • Total retail sales growth by category, 2023
  • Total retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28
  • Number of households shopping online, 2023
  • Frequency of online purchases per year
  • Most valuable factor while shopping online
  • Preferred payment method, 2023
  • Preferred Online Retailers in Australia
  • Total online buyers forecast, 2023-28
  • Online buyers by category, 2023
  • Total online retail sales forecast, 2023-28
  • Australia online retail market Y-o-Y Growth
  • Online retail sales by category, 2023
  • Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending, 2023
  • Online retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28
  • Online retail spending per online buyer
  • Online retail spending per online buyer by category, 2023
  • Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop
  • Online retail sales market share by online retailers
  • eCommerce sales of key online retailers
    • Woolworths Food
    • Bunnings Group - Kmart, Target, Officeworks
    • MYER
    • JB Hi-Fi Australia
    • Coles Supermarkets
    • Coles Liquor

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Australian Online Retail Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN02082024004107003653ID1108511048


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search