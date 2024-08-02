(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 2 August 2024

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an services provider on 2 August 2024.

According to the agreement, valid from August 5th 2024 until September 6th 2024 at the latest, VINCI is mandating the investment services provider to purchase VINCI shares on its behalf within the limit of €200 million. The purchase price cannot exceed the maximum price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 9 April 2024.

