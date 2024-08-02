SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Gritstone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $25,000 In Gritstone To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



If you suffered losses exceeding $25,000 investing in Gritstone stock or options between March 9, 2023 and February 29, 2024 and would like to discuss your rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) . You may also click here for additional information: .







NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gritstone bio, Inc. (“Gritstone” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GRTS) and reminds investors of the August 6, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (ii) the foregoing would impair Gritstone's ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone's ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (iii) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 12, 2024, Gritstone issued a press release announcing that the Company was delaying the launch of the Study until Fall 2024 to purportedly "allow use of fully GMP-grade raw materials in the vaccine, which is expected to increase the regulatory utility of the trial."

Then, on February 29, 2024, Gritstone issued a press release "announc[ing] an approximately 40% reduction of its workforce", stating that "[t]he move comes following the recently announced delay of the proposed CORAL Phase 2b study, which resulted in Gritstone not receiving external funding it previously anticipated beginning in 1Q 2024, associated with the initiation of the study."

On this news, Gritstone's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 27.86%, to close at $2.02 per share on March 1, 2024.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Gritstone's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Gritstone class action, go to or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at