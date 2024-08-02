Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shell plc (the“Company”) announces that on August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan held 266,533.09 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

